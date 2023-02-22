Sunrise From Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

This picture was taken atop Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park, Maine. From there, you can see the first sunrise in the Continental United States. On this particular early morning in late July, there were hundreds of spectators waiting to see the first sunrise.

I shot this picture using a Canon 90D with a 10-24mm wide-angle zoom lens at f/5.6 aperture for 1/3200sec and an ISO setting of 4000. Since I had forgotten my tripod, I had to make these adjustments to capture the color and limited lighting. I adjusted the exposure slightly during editing to bring up the foreground in the picture.

