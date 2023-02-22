Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Colorado, USA

The Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Colorado are a wall of peaks that run from 12,000 ft to over 14,000 ft in elevation.

This image was from near the small town of Cotopaxi on the Arkansas River in Bighorn Sheep Canyon. A December snowstorm was clearing from the peaks with just a few wisps of clouds remaining.

There is no shortage of photo subjects in the area, between the canyon, the river and the Sangres (and the Bighorn Sheep that make the canyon home).

I am always on the lookout for potential images. Considering the lens used and time of year, I was probably chasing Bighorns during their rut; the weather and the scene were a bonus.

