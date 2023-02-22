Geres Valley, Peneda Geres Park, Portugal

This photo shows the village of Gerês, which gives its name to the valley where it is nested. The area is part of the Peneda – Gerês National Park, a large region in northern Portugal characterized by rugged mountains and forests.

In September of 2022, I visited the region, spending about one week exploring its many interesting places. Located in the middle of the park, the village of Gerês is a perfect spot to establish a base from which to visit the rest of the area.

After spending the day walking one of the several trails, I decided to rest for a while at this lookout point. The sun was already going down behind the mountains, covering the valley in the shade, but the nearest slope was still bathed in light, which provided a nice contrast.

At the time, I had a standard zoom mounted in the camera, so I selected the wide angle on the lens to include both the nearest and farthest mountain flanks, with the valley in the middle. In the distance, the clouds add some interest and complement the scenic landscape.

It was an easy enough photo to make, using f/8 on my lens to ensure front-to-back depth-of-field. Since the lens has image stabilization, I did not have to use a tripod. After taking this photo, I remained on the lookout for more time, enjoying the beautiful region's panoramic view. Then, it was only a matter of a few minutes to drive down the mountain along the twisting roads to go back to my hotel for a well-deserved rest.

