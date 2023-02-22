Death Valley Sunrise, California, USA

A surprise birthday trip for my sister and parents had me driving down to Death Valley from my home in Northern California in anticipation of taking pictures between family time and hiking.

After leaving work and driving 9 hours through the darkness, I arrived at my lodgings in the park and tried to grab a few hours of shut-eye. However, I knew I needed not to waste any time or opportunity to take all the chances I could to capture the epic landscape regardless of what the light revealed.

Waking up with very little sleep, I debated where to go and realized the light was coming; I ran to nearby Zabriskie Point, hoping for the best, and well, I think it surprised most of us, expecting for a faint Alpen Glow we were treated to multiple shows.

Winter is fantastic in Death Valley.

