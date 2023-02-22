Athabasca Falls, Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada

The Icefields Parkway in Jasper National Park is one of the more spectacular drives I've ever been on. It meanders among the Canadian Rockies for 140 miles and has mountains, glaciers, waterfalls, and wildlife galore. The drive starts just outside of Lake Louise and ends in Jasper, AB. This photo, taken last summer, combines two of my favorite subjects, mountains and waterfalls. A short walk from the parking lot affords a view of Athabasca Falls in the foreground and Mount Kerkeslin in the background.

