The Kissing Bridge, Westmontrose, Ontario, Canada

The Kissing Bridge in Westmontrose is the last remaining covered bridge in Ontario. Built in 1881, it is a wonderful homage to the older times and to this date you can find the mennonite and amish crossing in their buggies.

The bright red 200 ft bridge spans the Grand River and is flanked by rolling hills and farmlands. In the winter, the bridge takes on a magical quality due to the silence surrounding it, interupted only by the gurggling of the water under the wooden floor and the birds chattering away with the horses as they trot through.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

