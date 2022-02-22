Mount Rainier National Park, Pierce, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I decided to snow camp in Mount Rainier National Park on the last clear day before a weather system moved in. I got into the Park in the afternoon and spent time skiing around Reflection Lakes hoping for a good sunset. The Mountain, however, had different plans and stayed in the clouds for most of the afternoon. I set up camp and pondered sunrise locations. The simplest solution with the best light potential was straight up the middle from the parking lot, heading up the Skyline trail. I woke to clear skies with an array stars and a lenticular cloud forming atop the Mountain. I booted up the trail on the crusty snow and watched the colors unfold. This is one result.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now