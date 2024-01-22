New England, North Dakota, USA

On a drive south through North Dakota, in almost white-out conditions, I notice little lines of trees barely visible from the highway. Lines of trees like this were planted to screen farmhouses from the high winds the area is famous for in winter. Any farmhouse that might have been here had long disappeared (many farms failed, and the region became depopulated).

It was tricky to stop, as parking beside the highway was not allowed. The snow was very deep, but I managed to find a safe and suitable position to get this shot. I loved the slight undulation in the ground that added a little extra interest to a very minimal scene. The area is fascinating in summer, but I think midwinter is the perfect time to visit (as long as your winter driving skills are up to it!)

