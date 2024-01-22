Gurnigel Pass, Bern, Switzerland

Fresh snow and bright sun were forecasted, which, from a photographic standpoint, is not necessarily the best conditions as I personally find blue skies boring. It turned out that the pass was in the fog and not above it as I had expected, and therefore, the visibility was very limited.

I decided to enjoy the beautiful fresh snow, and with snowshoes on, I went up to the little summit with the hope that, at some point, the fog would clear out, as it often happens with these conditions. It took around 20 minutes before the fog eventually cleared out and gave me a view of the beautiful landscape over the Bernese Alps. This picture was taken while the fog returned, giving that mystic feeling.

