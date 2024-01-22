Emerald Lake, Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada

After planning for a few months, I finally got the chance to go to Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada. My goal was to capture a winter Christmas-like scene: a night shot of the lodge at Emerald Lake covered in snow, with mountains in the background, a starry night sky, and everything reflected in the lake.

I found my spot right after arriving, but the weather didn't cooperate. It was cloudy for almost 6 days. On the 7th day, I had one last chance, and luckily, the sky cleared. Surprisingly, auroras were forecasted for the night. Everything finally came together, and a fog started to rise from the lake right after sunset to give an extra touch.

I stood in the lake with my boots in the water at -16 °C for over four hours, shooting. I was already happy with the shot I envisioned when the best moment happened. As I checked my photos in the viewfinder, I noticed a bit of green behind the mountains. Suddenly, green auroras started showing up. I couldn't believe it was happening right in front of me.

Waiting patiently in the cold for 6 days paid off, and this photo has become one of my favorites. The final image is a single shot, cropped 4:5, denoised due to the high ISO, with small exposure and contrast adjustments.

