Adams County, Pennsylvania, USA

For years, we had our cars serviced at a garage way back on a gravel drive outside of Fairfield, PA. I often stopped more than once along the drive to capture the beautiful scene, as I did this winter evening. I have focused my eye on the sky for photos for about the last decade.

I love how this shot captured several textures, from the sharp grasses in the foreground to the soft clouds. I can feel the crisp, cold air and hear birds in the distant trees.

