Snow and Fog On Red Rock, Kanab, Utah, USA

After spending the summer and fall of 2022 in various warm-to-hot climates across the western US, we decided it might be nice to cool things down with a few winter months in Kanab, Utah. We had been through the area a couple of times before and enjoyed our brief visits. And I had these romantic visions of fresh white snow on red rocks swirling thru my head.

We arrived in Kanab on the first Sunday in December, and it snowed that night. I woke the following Monday morning earlier than usual to find four or five inches of fresh snow coating almost every surface that snow could reach, especially the trees. And the red rocks? That was precisely what I had been dreaming about, and we had only been there for twelve hours!

It was a work day for me, but I managed to expand a one-hour early morning outing into three hours, capturing dozens of images. This is the third I've contributed to this assignment. This was the final image I made, having just returned back to the house we are renting. I had thought I was done for the day, but a hint of this beautiful view hovered over the homes in the neighborhood and beckoned me to find a better vantage point. Fortunately, a short drive down the street opened up the view a bit more, and I captured this by hopping up on the roof of our Subaru. The perfect way to cap a picture-perfect morning!

