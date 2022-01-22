Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

One of my favourite times of year to go out photographing here on my island home in the Pacific NorthWest is in midwinter when the mist creates such enigmatic landscapes as it morphs gradually — hiding the trees behind soft veils or creating a thick, milk-like wash over frozen waters.

And this past January, after the magic of the snowfall had vanished and the roads had been cleared, my photographer brother, Michael and I began to tour around the island again, revisiting some of our favourite spots to see how they had been transformed by the winter melt.

Just off the main road as you travel towards the south end of the island, there is public access to one of the island’s eight freshwater lakes, Blackburn Lake which is encompassed by Blackburn Lake Nature Reserve — a haven for bird lovers and those who love to stroll along many of the trails in this tranquil sanctuary.

And on the day we visited the lake, the water was still as glass, the mist shrouding Mount Belcher across the way while fine lines and their reflections danced and formed these impossibly intricate patterns. And strangely enough, the dock which had floated off during a deluge in November was now perfectly positioned to act as a calm counterbalance to all those echoing lines. I was absolutely captivated and took my time with my camera to capture these delicate, yet dynamic scenes before me. This image is one of my favourites as it almost seems to sing like one of Kandinsky’s abstract paintings which he described as, “visual music”.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now