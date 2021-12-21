Jedediah Smith Redwoods, Crescent City, Del Norte County, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I traveled a few hours from home to spend time in the redwoods, seeking the typical fog that hugs the Northern California coastline in early June. This trip was an effort to answer my desperate need to travel while remaining relatively safe from exposure to unwanted bugs. I traveled with a friend who was familiar with the area. We spent 3 glorious days wandering the forested state parks in the area. Unfortunately, the famous "June Gloom" failed us but I consider it a great scouting effort for future visits.

This image was made on our way home when we stopped for a quick trail hike before breakfast. Although fog wasn't on the menu, I loved how the early morning light filtered through the forest to highlight this lovely rhododendron.

