Hocking Hills State Park, Logan, Ohio, USA

Picture Story

I have been to visit Hocking Hills State Park near Logan, Ohio several times. So far, these visits had always been between spring and fall. There are multiple caves, small canyons, and waterfalls in the area. I had heard that it was also a very nice winter destination, and so my wife and I planned to try that out during the second week of February. We had made a booking for a cabin several weeks in advance, and at that time, the forecast was for not so wintery weather, well above freezing. As we got closer however, the forecast changed and it was going to be much colder: below freezing nearly all the time, which is much better for ice formations, of course.

We arrived on a Sunday afternoon, and settled into our cabin. There are several, separated areas that make up the park, and we decided to start with Old Mans Cave the next morning.

From the parking lot, there were instructions to follow just one of the trails around the area in a clockwise direction only, in order to maintain better social distancing. That had us starting at the upper falls end, and then following the stream past the cave. Many pathways and stairs were fully covered by ice, and we had ice cleats for our boots. All along, there were many large groupings of icicles along low cliff walls and from any flowing water.

After an hour or so of shooting, we were still along the stream, but past the cave to the lower falls. Typically, people tend to shoot across the pool at the base of the falls. I saw what I thought was an interesting formation of icicles off to the side, and went around the pool to take this shot.

