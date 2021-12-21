Hardraw Beck, Hawes, North Yorkshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Hardraw Beck near Hawes in North Yorkshire is a truly magical place for anyone, not just photographers. I’d never visited this part of the beck before, and I was captivated by it. The upper part of the beck runs through Shaw Gill Wood at Simonstone before plunging into the valley at Hardraw Force.

I’d gone for a recce and to hopefully get some autumn colour in the woodland but this composition proved to be my favourite from the trip. A single leaf clinging on the edge of one of the many small waterfalls on the stream.

The going can be difficult at times in the wood, steep cobbles covered in wet leaves and uneven paving means you have to be extra careful but the rewards once you get into the heart of the wood are many. A veritable treasure trove of photographic opportunities. Also you may be fortunate enough to spot one of the red squirrels that are in the wood.

