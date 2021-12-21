Glencoe Trees, Lochaber, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This was taken shortly after my arrival in Scotland with a group of photographers with the intention of photographing at Glencoe, Skye and Lewis and Harris...The weather was dismal most every day, with rain, fog and strong winds for pretty much the entire 10 days we were photographing. This little group of trees was along a moor where we had stopped to photograph the almost non existent sunset...however, these trees interested me, so I spent some time looking for a suitable composition utilizing the interesting white of their trunks...the previous day we had stopped to photograph a waterfall where I stepped into a bog (it looked like a little patch of mud) and sank to my thighs, then flipped my camera bag away, and dragged myself out; after this incident I became diligent about any muddy areas.

