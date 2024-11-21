McMinnville, Oregon, USA

Born and raised in Oregon, my last 38 years of living in southwest Florida have been a significant contrast in scenery and weather. My mother and siblings still live in Oregon, so I visit them twice a year. One of the things I love about these visits is the smell of the conifer trees and the immense height of the fir, spruce, hemlock, redwood and pine trees of the Pacific Northwest.

This picture was taken outside my mother's home on her 90th birthday. Her planned December 22 birthday celebration was mostly a bust in terms of attendance due to the combination of rain, fog, and freezing-point temperatures producing icy roads and sidewalks. But the trees were absolutely gorgeous. I carefully navigated the slippery slopes and steps to capture a close-up of this balsam fir with its frosty needles and cones. I loved the result.