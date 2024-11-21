    Search
    Buttle Lake, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
    By Claude Dalley

    I drove from Courtenay, past Campbell River, to Buttle Lake. It is about a two-hour drive to Thelwood Creek Estuary, Which drains into the south end of Buttle Lake.

    I was looking for some of the fall colors that usually adorn the shores of the lake. To my surprise, an early winter had moved into the area. It was a cold day, but I was not expecting to see frost on all the trees along the creek and snow on the distant mountains.

    What a wonderful scene! It was hard to pick a spot for a good landscape print. As I walked around, I found the ideal spot: a bridge over the creek. This gave me this perfect image of the creek winding its way up the valley towards the mountains. As I set up my camera on the tripod and adjusted the settings, I kept thinking how lucky I was to arrive at this time. The enclosed image now hangs on my wall as a framed 30"X17" Fine Art Print.

