    Willey Pond, Hart’s Location, New Hampshire, USA
    By Kelsey Swanson

    During the peak foliage period in New Hampshire, I drove from Rhode Island to spend two days and one night in the car to maximize my time shooting the landscapes and shooting from dawn to after dusk while trying to dodge the other tourists and look for new sites.

    Exploring Crawford Notch for the first time, I came across Willey Pond. Fall reflects on Willey Pond at dawn, assisted by a low shutter speed. I hoped for more sunrise light, but it was shadowed by Mount Jackson. Still, the vibrant colors glowed during peak foliage. It was a quiet sunrise, with only a couple of other photographers there as well.

