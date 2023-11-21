Willey Pond, Hart’s Location, New Hampshire, USA

During the peak foliage period in New Hampshire, I drove from Rhode Island to spend two days and one night in the car to maximize my time shooting the landscapes and shooting from dawn to after dusk while trying to dodge the other tourists and look for new sites.

Exploring Crawford Notch for the first time, I came across Willey Pond. Fall reflects on Willey Pond at dawn, assisted by a low shutter speed. I hoped for more sunrise light, but it was shadowed by Mount Jackson. Still, the vibrant colors glowed during peak foliage. It was a quiet sunrise, with only a couple of other photographers there as well.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now