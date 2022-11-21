    Search
    Las Warminski, Warminsko Mazurskie, Poland
    By Adrian Szatewicz

    It was a perfect day for woodland photography. The light was soft, filtered by a thin layer of clouds and the lack of wind made the long exposure shooting possible. I decided to explore the shoreline of river Łyna in its most wild part in Las Warminski Nature Reserve.

    I found this spot on my way there. When I saw the water whirl, I knew it would be the composition's main subject. The surrounding was almost perfect so I decided to use my wide lens and try to take a wide panoramic shot.

    13 seconds of exposure was enough to see the beautiful lines on the surface made by autumnal leaves and white water steam.
    I took a large pack of images that day but this one is definitely my favourite.

