Las Warminski, Warminsko Mazurskie, Poland

It was a perfect day for woodland photography. The light was soft, filtered by a thin layer of clouds and the lack of wind made the long exposure shooting possible. I decided to explore the shoreline of river Łyna in its most wild part in Las Warminski Nature Reserve.

I found this spot on my way there. When I saw the water whirl, I knew it would be the composition's main subject. The surrounding was almost perfect so I decided to use my wide lens and try to take a wide panoramic shot.

13 seconds of exposure was enough to see the beautiful lines on the surface made by autumnal leaves and white water steam.

I took a large pack of images that day but this one is definitely my favourite.

