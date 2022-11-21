Autumnal Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

This seemingly never-ending autumn has been glorious here on Salt Spring Island and the past few weeks have been full of surprises!

Due to the temperate, Mediterranean climate, we enjoy here in our Pacific Northwest paradise, we usually expect quite a bit of rain around this time of year. However, even after a deluge and a windstorm followed by a short-lived snowfall, which transformed the landscape into a winter wonderland overnight, many deciduous trees and hedgerows retained their autumn glow. And over the past two weeks, I have been out photographing as much as possible before our “rainforest home” lives up to its name.

Although Salt Spring is relatively small — approximately 183 km² — its varied landscapes range from mountains to valleys, and waterfalls to rocky shorelines affording photographers some very dramatic scenes, particularly during inversions which often arise during the fall. However, as a photographer who is always searching for the poetic in nature, I have found that some of my favourite images are those which are more subtle and allow the viewer to experience the feeling of a more soft-spoken light.

That being said, I chose this image which was captured by the roadside in Fulford Valley, at the south end of the island (I had to squat down so that the highway was hidden). We have driven past this copse of trees many times, but I was captivated by that elliptical screen of almost bare trees against the misty backdrop with those stacks of rich colours, including the familiar burst of yellow of the poplar trees amid the evergreens.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now