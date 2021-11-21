Swiss Alps in Autumn, Hermenches, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I usually shoot very local, my self-imposed rule being that I shoot what I can scout on a mountain bike starting from my house. Luckily, I live in an area that offers lakes, woodlands and impeccable views to the Swiss Alps and the Jura mountains. And yet, when it comes to big vista shots of those mountain ranges, I struggle. I have spent many hours scouting for compelling compositions, almost always in vain for lack of anything of interest in the foreground that would create depth in the image. In this picture the evening sun helped me out. The different layers of trees are nicely enhanced by bright and shady areas, and the alpenglow speaks for itself.

