Factory Butte, Utah, USA

Picture Story

I was at Factory Butte earlier in the day to scope out the area in anticipation of doing a Milky Way shot. I returned during the Golden Hour as the sun was setting to the west and casting a golden glow on the top of Factory Butte. Factory Butte is an iconic landmark in Southwest Utah, near the small town of Hanksville, Utah. This was shot on a tripod with a Canon R5 using a 24-105mm f/4 RF lens. ISO = 100, f/8, and 1/80 second exposure.

