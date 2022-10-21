Fall Aspens, Dolores, Colorado, USA

Late September near Dolores, Colorado during a year of good rainfall, results in gorgeous fall photographs. The sun lighting up the aspens in the foreground, against the darker and subtle pines as a backdrop, drew me in and created a memorable photo. This started as a wide angle shot, but I was able to crop it to provide a distinctive image of fall beauty. I was fortunate to find this heavily forested area with just the right angle of the sun, to provide for the highlighted aspens. All of the San Juan National Forest gives way to beautiful scenery, but I often find pleasurable experiences when taking forest roads, or hiking through some of the less traveled areas.

