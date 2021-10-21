Schottensee Lake, Pizol Mountain, Switzerland

Getting in the train to go for a four hours hike in Pizol, we didn't expect to have such a colorful experience. Spring in Switerland can be cold, but we were lucky. The sun was shining and the sky was partially cloudy.

The name of our trail was "Five Lakes trail" and we were looking forward to spot the lakes. Each lake had its own color, depth, reflection and surroundings. Schottensee is one of the lakes of this trail and it was my favorite.

I wanted to spend even more time there. The soft blue color of the water merges into the blue sky. The partially cloudy and sunny sky offered us impressive reflections. The hikers were trying to enjoy every single spot of the lake and try also to find a free area to have lunch. I feel happy about grabbing the opportunity of a sunny day on April.

