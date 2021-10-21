Point Traverse, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The winters can be harsh along the shorelines of Lake Ontario but more so at the eastern most point of Prince Edward County. Point Traverse juts out into the lake, totally exposed to the eastern elements. The storms in this area are legendary, and many ships have been lost to it's treacherous currents.

This image was created on a cold January morning. The thick plate like ice had formed over a few calm days but when the wind came up again the waves broke up the ice, and piled it onshore in what appears to be an orderly fashion.

I arrived to this location just before sunrise, so it was still quite dark necessitating a 3 second exposure. The long exposure created an interesting effect, where the ice already on shore was still but the movement of the ice still out on the lake was evident, creating an interesting kinetic contrast.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now