Schaumburg, The Wave, Coyote Buttes Wilderness, Arizona, USA

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

The Wave is a world-famous photography location, but only 20 people are allowed in via permit lottery per day. I was lucky enough to score the golden ticket on my very first try the day before. There are so many ways to shoot this fantastic landscape. It's an embarrassment of riches, for sure!

Midday light actually works in this location as it evenly illuminates all the different colors of the sandstone. I know how lucky I was to score a permit on my very first try, and the images I came away with remind me of that fact every single day.