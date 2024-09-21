    Search
    Ak Say Canyon, Issyk-Kul Region, Kyrgyzstan

    By Vladimir Borzykin

    It is always a challenge to narrow down your choice or find the proper focal point in the vast expanse of a somewhat monotonous landscape. Drone perspective makes it tricky to pre-visualize the shot in advance, as it is always a surprise to realize how a particular landscape will appear from an aerial perspective.

    Even though the beautiful patterns and shapes of this desert-like landscape were good enough for a decent photo, it was only when I introduced this curved shape into the composition's foreground that the photo came together nicely, I thought. Nature itself assisted with a nicely balanced Yellow/Blue colour palette.

