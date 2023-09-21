Swinoujscie, West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

I always tend to come earlier than necessary for every landscape photo session. Even though the sky is grey, you can never know.

And it was all worth it that morning by the Stawa Młyny lighthouse (a lighthouse, not a windmill! The building is just pretending). The sky was cloudy, but a small window opened before sunrise and let a little light touch the lighthouse during a 3-minute exposure. Together with the intact sandy beach (during the day, there are hordes of tourists/visitors), it created exactly the shot I was dreaming about!

