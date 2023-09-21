Saint Laurent Le Minier, Montpellier La Vis, France

This is the Vis waterfall. A small tributary of the Hérault River, in the municipality of Gard, but we are not far from Montpellier in France to locate.

This waterfall is by the roadside; I found this place to show my friend the long exposure technique. We settled at the top of the waterfall. It was the most suitable place to set up for two people and explain it to him. Then the sun set, a little post-processing, and here is the result.

