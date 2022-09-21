Sea Stacks, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India

I am lucky to live in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, India. Located on the east coast it is well known for some beautiful beaches and hills. Having driven 45 kilometers to a local beach at a place called Pudimadaka we were greeted by dull overcast skies. Fortunately patience paid off and a small opening in the skies gave a beautiful almost eerie glow of light for a brief period. Monsoon season is challenging with dull grey skies and high humidity leading to lot of haze but sometimes we get lucky with great cloud and light conditions.

