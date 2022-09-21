Moqui Sand Caverns, Kanab, Utah, USA

The Moqui Caverns, also known as Kanab Sand Caves, are located along Highway US-89, just north of Kanab, Utah. They were originally constructed for the purpose of procuring sand to make glass. The caves are visible from the highway and there is an area available for parking across the highway heading south.

The start of climb up to the sand caves consists of scrambling over slickrock, and it can be slippery in sections, so hiking boots or shoes with good traction are recommended. When we went, we saw young children making the climb with their parents, so it is definitely doable for most. Once you pass the steep part, you can hike along the top of the slickrock directly to the entrance. Once inside, the caves provide a lot of shade which is very cool and a nice break from the hot summer sun.

There are also a lot of holes that you can sit and look directly out. It is a popular spot during golden hour and sunrise as the low light seeps through the holes and casts a beautiful glow against the windblown rock. We actually were there midday and had the entire caves to ourselves for a brief period. I was so impressed by the texture and rugged patterns and could have spent the entire day there.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now