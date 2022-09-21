Glacier National Park, MT, USA

I am dreaming of having an image with wildflowers as the foreground while having beautiful mountains at the back. On this day, the dream comes true. I hiked up the hill and was treated with blooming wildflowers. As the light started to kick off, I was walking around here and there to find the composition. Finally, I was atrracted by the three flowers in the front, they formed a triangle shape that is pointing to the mountains in the background, which can be used as a perfect leads-in. It is also mimicking the shape of the mountains. I quickly setup my tripod and then captured this image.

