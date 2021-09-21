Storm Moutain Lookout, Banff, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

My first (and only) visit to the Banff National Park was in the winter of 2020. This image happened to me by luck. I was driving on the Bow Valley Parkway and randomly stopped at one of the scenic pullouts. The fresh snow had wiped out the way to reach the lookout point from the parking lot. Somehow I stomped through knee-deep of snow to reach the lookout point. I sat there for a couple of minutes soaking the winterscape in front of me.

I was thinking to myself; majestic mountains, meandering river, and moody clouds, perfect ingredients for a landscape photographer. With these ingredients in my mind, I started composing the picture. A few minutes later I heard a rumble in the distance of a train approaching. I remember the iconic CP rail shot from the Morant’s Curve. These are freight trains so the timings cannot be predicted. I couldn’t believe my luck as I had no plan of shooting the train in front of the spectacular landscape. I quickly changed to my wide-angle lens and a 2-stop ND filter to experiment with longer shutter speed for a motion blur effect with the train. I do love happy surprises when the trip is unplanned.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now