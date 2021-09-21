Keyhole Arch, Pfeiffer Beach, California, USA

Keyhole Arch is a sea stack located on Pfeiffer Beach in Monterey County, California, USA. A few weeks each winter, a natural phenomenon lines up sunset through the arch. This photo was taken on February 5th with my Canon 5D Mk III with a 24-105mm lens. An 8 second exposure gave me the soft motion look in the water.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor