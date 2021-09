Keyhole Arch, Pfeiffer Beach, California, USA

Keyhole Arch is a sea stack located on Pfeiffer Beach in Monterey County, California, USA. A few weeks each winter, a natural phenomenon lines up sunset through the arch. This photo was taken on February 5th with my Canon 5D Mk III with a 24-105mm lens. An 8 second exposure gave me the soft motion look in the water.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now