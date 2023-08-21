Skutafoss, Hofn, Iceland

I had planned to make a second day at Stokksnes, but the rain was relentless. Having stopped at the Viking Village, I was told to go back North a little way up, and there would be a nice waterfall with a cave.

It was mid-April, so most of the snow was now gone, but pretty gloomy conditions. A little trek up the road was the first waterfall. Not as interesting, but heading the river a little, you come upon this waterfall and cave. Taking time to survey the area, it was clear you could easily access a large cave to the right, walk in, set up, and shoot.

I had a lot of bucket list shots and locations on my trip to Iceland, and this was not one of them. That aside, I am happy I made the trip to this location.

