Ravens Nest, Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

We had gone to Raven's Nest, the location of which is a well-kept secret of the locals, in Acadia National Park, to shoot the sunset light. A couple of other photographers were already there waiting for dark to shoot the Milky Way because it happened to be the Dark of the Moon that evening.

My wife encouraged me to stay and shoot the night sky. At first, I was reluctant because neither of us was dressed for the cold. We decided to stay and were glad we did, even though we were both chilled to the bone by the time I finished up.

At the end of the blue hour, some of the best lighting I had ever witnessed appeared briefly. Venus was shining brightly low in the evening sky, and its light reflected in the water. Some Crepuscular Rays from the sun that had already sunk below the horizon were lighting up layers of thin clouds at very high altitudes. The Milky Way is reflected in water, and Jupiter shines bright in the upper left. A lighthouse on the distant horizon was flashing, so I timed my shot to capture the lighthouse's beam.

