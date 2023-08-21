Derwentwater, Lake District, Cumbria, England

When I shot this, I wanted to photograph these stones, and they had been on my bucket list for a good few years. I had looked for them once before, but after a long day shooting images and the light not being the best, I threw the towel in and went home.

Undoubtedly, thousands of walkers will have looked at and wondered at the modern sculpture set in Calfclose Bay, placed there to commemorate the Centenary of the National Trust in the Lake District.

Carved out of a boulder of volcanic rock from the Borrowdale Valley, the unusual design represents ten segments across ten rings a century. The high range of lake levels means a variation from total submergence to standing marooned high on the shore.

A memorial plaque is set beside the path around the lake. Having finally captured this shot whilst out vlogging, I love the autumn colours and warm hues, which really add to the atmosphere of the image.

I particularly like the amount of water around the rocks, as they do not look as good when the lake water levels are low. Of all the lakes and tarns in the Lake District, I would say Derwentwater has to be one of the best and certainly in my top 3 locations to capture images in the Lakes, and I would highly recommend spending a whole day there to capture the changing light that sculpture this beautiful location!

