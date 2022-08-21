Oro Valley, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My mission this day was to capture the misty, low cloud cover shrouding the Santa Catalina Mountain range on the distant horizon. I was eager to get out to shoot since it is rare to have the opportunity to capture diffused light in this typically arid, sunny Sonoran Desert in the Southwestern United States. Those of us who are fortunate enough to call Tucson home usually enjoy 286 days of big, blue skies and nice, warm weather. Monsoon season is another story. The official monsoon season in Tucson AZ is from June 15 to September 30 and average rainfall for this season is 5.55 inches.

It is a unique time of year to witness legendary light, dramatic skies and raging flooding in washes which can wash away cars! What I didn't expect was for my lens to fog up since humidity levels in the valley are often zero! But, on this day, the summer monsoon brought the humidity to a ninety-six percent dew point as an ominous storm was rolling in. It made for the perfect conditions to evoke the ethereal, other worldly feel I was after for this image. The foggy lens was a happy surprise. And, adding to the aura was the fern-like foliage and strange, vibrant yellow-orange-red flowers of the Mexican Bird of Paradise plant punching through the haze and drawing the viewer into this illusion. It is easy to imagine this mysterious primeval atmosphere transporting us back eons into our Earth's history. I hope this dream-like image stirs the same sense of wonder for you as it does for me.

