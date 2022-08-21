Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, La Jolla, California, USA

This is a photo of Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier in La Jolla California, just north of San Diego. Every year you get two opportunities to photograph the perfect alignment of the setting sun with end of the pier. Now for every one that lives in the Southern California coastal area we all know of May Gray and June Gloom, the time of the year when photographing the setting sun is a rare sighting.

The first opportunity for photography what is called “Scippshenge”, first took place the first couple of days of May and second was around August 8th. Due to my travel schedule, I only had the chance to try and catch the phenomenon during May Gray period. The second, and biggest difference in photographing the setting sun in May vs August is about 50 to 75 of your closest and I due mean closet photographer compadres.

When I went down to get set up in May there were only 2 photographers currently in position and by the time the sound of shutters started snapping , there might have been 10 other photographers and few sightseers and with their cellphones. I was informed by one of the other photographers that past couple of nights the sun never made it through the haze. But just by chance my luck was good, and the sun started to burn through the haze enough to catch this photograph.

I was hoping to return the first of August and catch a more extravagant sunset, the type that Southern California is famous for, but that didn’t happen. After seeing the social gathering of photographers and associated onlookers that crowded between the pillars beneath the pier on various Instagram pages, I will stick to May Gray opportunities.