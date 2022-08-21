Bridal Veil Falls, Telluride, Colorado, USA

Picture Story

I can proudly say I am the only person in the world to have captured this image, on this day anyway! This is one of my favorite images hands down....I had the opportunity to visit this spot just the other day again in August of 2o22. I shot this image on a day when a storm cell was producing snow showers on a surprised Telluride in September!

Not rare for this area to get an early snow shower here and there, but the fact it was not forecasted made it even more special. At the time, I was represented by one of the fine art galleries in town, and I wanted to be able to share with the sales team that we were the only gallery in town to have this specific event in hand! I stalled for a couple of hours, while the sun melted the snow....making for a beautiful free flowing waterfall.

Some of the Aspen had started to make the transition to fall golds and yellow....which was a beautiful mix with the tree that had not yet turned for the season. I was tickled dizzy when the blue peaked out from behind the cloudsThe spectacular Bridal Veil Falls are the tallest free-falling falls in Colorado. At 365 feet in height, these falls entice visitors and adventurers from all over the world to hike, bike, four-wheel drive, ice climb, and explore the surrounding wilderness.

A privately owned, historic power plant sits atop the falls. It is a 1.8 mile walk or off-road drive up to the top of the falls with an elevation gain of 1650 feet. Because of the rise in elevation and rough terrain this is not considered a good hike for families or beginning hikers. It is listed as moderate but I feel it should be listed as difficult due to the elevation of this region which sits at 8.750 in Telluride proper. Below this falls in the town of Telluride there are fine art galleries, eateries and resorts mixed in with ski lifts and other accommodations for year round sports enthusiasts.

