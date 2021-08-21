Purple Asters, Glacier National Park, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This iconic location was photographed in 2019 on a quick trip to Glacier National Park. My daughter and I drove from Florida to Seattle Washington during August for her move to Anacortes. During our trip we stopped at the Grand Tetons, Yellowstone and finally Glacier National Park. Because of the long drive across country with her dog Bentley, we did not have a lot of time at each location.

This was our first time in Glacier and we went out before dinner to explore a little bit of this beautiful national park. The next morning it was pretty cloudy and this time of year is also wildfire season. We headed out early and drove along the Going-to-the-Sun Road. The Purple Asters caught our attention as we came around the bend. We found an area to pull off to shoot this scene with a couple of other people. I photographed it from a couple of different angles but wasn’t very happy with the result. The Purple Asters added a lot to the feel of the scene, so I climbed down and found a spot that got me much closer. They became the center of interest for the final composition. My stability was not the best so I chose to shoot this at f16 instead of a focus stack.

I absolutely cannot wait to return to Glacier National Park in the future in mid to late September or even early October for fall foliage.

