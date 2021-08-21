Milonas Waterfall, Ferma, Lasithi, Crete Island, Greece

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This picture was captured during summer time, July of 2021, in the "Milonas" waterfall of Lasithi perfecture, Crete island, Greece. No water at this period of time, yet due to the plane trees that were covering the place with shadow, I managed to grab some rays of light passing through their leaves, hitting those plants that had sprouted all over the wet rocks of the waterfall.

I hiked to the waterfall for about an hour or so, into a magnificent gorge, and then continued the path to the area where the waterfall was. A gorgeous view underneath, yet the path was a bit steep, and I had to be careful. I'll definitely will plan to visit during spring, where there will be enough water to capture, and also less people.

