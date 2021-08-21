Dovrefjell National Park, Sogn og Fjordane, Norway

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Not very far away from the arctic circle, Dovrefjell National Park offers a vast, dynamic landscape where different scenes are interchanging each other. The Park is the hosting area of reindeers, musk oxes and other sorts of wild nordic life.

I was on a hike looking to get some photos of musk oxes where I came across this pond being surrounded by all these near-arctic wildflowers. In that latitude there is an abundance of tundra-like vegitation. Wild-flowers can be found close to water ponds. These ponds are hard to find and can be spotted only when you are near them. Assemblies of colorful flowers around them can give out their location.

Thanks to the flowers this was the only pond we came across in a 9 hour hike.

