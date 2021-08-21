Bluebells, Murlough Bay, Co Antrim, N Ireland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Murlough Bay is located on the north Antrim coast of N.Ireland and is around an hour's drive from my home. In my opinion, Murlough Bay is one of the most picturesque locations in N.Ireland, and my favorite time to take landscape photos here is in late April early May when the hillside is carpeted with a mass of bluebells and are a sight for the eyes and the senses!

You can drive down a very narrow windy lane to get to the bottom of the hill and a short walk will take you to a secluded beach. But to get to this spot involves a climb up the side of a waterfall and continuing through a small wood and another steep climb up the hill which is not easy and by the time you get to this location you are out of breath, to put it mildly. But when you gather your senses and have set up the camera and tripod and just sit for a few minutes and take in the scenery the view is spectacular.

In this image, you are looking across the bay to the cliffs of Fairhead with Rathlin Island in the distance. It was amazing just to sit and take in the view and anticipate the changing light waiting for the right moment to press the shutter. I used a Lee polarizing filter with a grey grad as the sky was a little bright. I took a number of images from different locations and different angles to give a different perspective. I think I liked this composition the best but I really had too many lovely images to chose from. Murlough Bay is well worth a visit if you are ever contemplating a photography trip to N.Ireland. The HBO tv series Game Of Thrones was also filmed at Murlough Bay.

