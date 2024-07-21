The Small Tree, Trentin, Dolomites, Italy

In August 2016, I spent two wonderful weeks hiking and photographing in the famed Italian Dolomites. To plan the trip, I was inspired by photo tour examples. Looking at the tour itinerary, I assumed that if the route were good for photography, it would be good for hiking. So, looking at each suggested tour stop, I searched for short hiking opportunities.

I left my tripod and photo backpack behind during my hikes and carried the minimum for my purposes: two camera bodies, one with a 24-80mm lens and the second with an 80-300 mm (35mm eq). The lightweight and small size of my Olympus Micro 4/3 gear is advantageous in such circumstances. I was ready for almost any opportunity.

Hiking a trail at Primiero San Martino di Castrozza, I spotted this beautiful, small and lonely tree facing spectacular mountains. I was struck by the massive scene topped by a textured sky.

To compose and frame the image, I used a 158 mm focal length. To achieve ETTR, I overexposed the scene by 0.7 stops.

Later, during this amazing trip, I captured another lonely tree, which was published in my portfolio.

In 2018, I returned to the Dolomites, this time joining a photo workshop. This trip allowed me to discover more marvelous scenes and meet fellow photographers. Some images from this later trip are published on my VIP portfolio page. Here is one.

If you want to get photography ideas and start dreaming, have a look at the LPM photo tours page. Also, look at LPMs eBooks. They helped me to capture this beauty.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now