Slag Beukel, Westland, Holland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

It was a beautiful morning. I went to my lokal patch, a beach called "Slag Beukel" in Westland, Holland. Besides of a colorful sunrise there was a long line of shelves. The shelves made a leading line to the vanishing point. I smoothened the sea with a 4 stops ND and the contrast with a 2 stops GND. I like the serenity and vastness of this picture, shot just 5 minutes from my home.

No spectacular rocky beaches with crashing waves but just light and time.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now