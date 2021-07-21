Rosy Mound Beach, Grand Haven, MI, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I love going to the beaches on Lake Michigan, it's always different. Somedays there will three to six foot waves, and other times it will be completely calm. In the winter this shore line is frozen oven and not so safe to access. This shot was taken on a breezy summer morning with moderate waves and a good amount of clouds. I noticed the darker colors in the sand as the tides were moving in and out. I did a long exposure to show the streaking of the water as it mixed with the sands. I used a circular polarizer, and a six-stop ND filter to create the blur. I decided to process this image as black and white because I thought it looked more dramatic.

