Geroldsau, Baden Wurttemberg, Germany

Image Title: Leading to Light

Image Description: This last year, the restrictions in movement had quite limited my opportunities as a landscape photographer. However, this also meant that I had the chance to learn something new and that is when I decided to give it a go to forest photography. It was a new challenge but I immensely loved the new experience. The unexpected scenes to explore and newer compositions to capture was really thrilling.

Vacationing in the Black forest area this spring, I had the chance to explore the famed jungles of Germany. We boarded up at Geroldsau, a small village outside Baden Baden in the edge of Black Forest. Nestled within the Black Forest and famed for its waterfall, Geroldsau was the perfect paradise for our vacation. With a peaceful mind and a relaxed body, I went about capturing as many images as I could. This image here is one of the newer creations of mine. As a big lover of ferns, this image here holds a special place in my heart especially as I could capture the fern leaves pointing towards the sun as the small stream led to the light. The misty forest with some beams of light penetrating through the trees quite created a magic. The whole process of capturing this image and spending all the time in the forest nearly devoid of human contact, surrounded by the chirping of birds and the sound of flowing water, was quite meditative. And I strongly hope this image reflects a tad bit of the magic I experienced that day.

